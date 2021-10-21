Police looking for woman wanted in four murders near Clare

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a Clare County woman in connection with four murders.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Judy Boyer shot two people around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on South Harrison Avenue south of Surrey Road near Clare. Both victims were pronounced dead of their injuries overnight.

Investigators later found two other bodies on the Harrison Avenue property.

The victims were identified as a 39-year-old man, 36-year-old man, 85-year-old man and 61-year-old woman. The sheriff’s office did not say whether any of the victims are related or disclose any possible motive for their deaths.

Boyer remained on the run Thursday morning. Police say she wears a short, buzzed, pink haircut. She was hair last seen wearing Mickey Mouse pajama pants and a gray shirt.

Boyer allegedly left the scene in a maroon or red colored 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Michigan license plate E9507. Police believe that she may be headed to the Cadillac area.

Boyer is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Boyer should call 911 or the Clare County Sheriff’s Office at 989-539-7166 as soon as possible.

