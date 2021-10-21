Rochester Hills woman charged with stealing parents vehicle and smashing it into brick garage wall

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Oakland County Sheriff deputies released information surrounding felony charges of car theft that occurred on Sunday.

Police said that a Rochester Hills woman is accused of stealing her parent’s Jeep and driving it into the brick garage wall of a neighborhood home.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Bal, 32, was arraigned on a felony car theft charge. Bal is also being charged with unlawfully driving away an automobile and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer for the Oct. 17 incident which happened at a home in the 1700 block of Spring Creek in Rochester Hills.

Bal was said to have been taken to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries. Deputies said when they arrived that her speech was slurred and she seemed to be very intoxicated. Officials who spoke with Bal’s mother said that she did intend to press charges.

Police said that Bal is due in court on Nov. 1 for a probable cause conference before District Judge Nancy Carniak. A preliminary examination is set for Nov. 8.

She is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $5,000 bond set by 52nd District Court.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.