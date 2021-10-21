Suspect arrested, motive still unclear in Clare County quadruple homicide

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Clare County Sheriff’s Department is trying to determine why a woman allegedly murdered four people in the rural part of the county.

54-year-old Judy Boyer was tracked down before eleven this morning in northern Michigan.

Now that the suspect is in custody, investigators are trying to piece together exactly what happened.

It appears Boyer was related to three of the four victims. This all unfolded around 4 p.m. Wednesday when police went to a Clare County home where two people had been shot.

“Two male victims in this house on Harrison Avenue, they believed one was deceased and one was still alive at the time,” says Sheriff John Wilson.

Police found the two gunshot victims, two men, ages 39 and 36 in the home on Harrison at the corner of Elm north of Clare in a rural part of the county. Wilson says police got information that Judy Boyer had been at the home.

“The suspect had left there,” says Wilson.

The search for Boyer began.

“Maybe in possession of .22 pistol and or a .22 rifle, at least one victim has been confirmed deceased,” a dispatcher can be heard saying in 9-1-1 audio Wednesday evening.

About four and a half hours after that initial gunfire call, investigators found two more bodies in another building on the property, and 85-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. The search for Boyer intensified.

“This is BOL (be on the lookout) for a female suspect in a multiple homicide in Clare County,” another dispatcher can be heard saying in 9-1-1 audio recordings.

They were also looking for the pick-up truck she was driving. Wilson says Boyer’s distinctive look, with pink buzzed hair and wearing mickey mouse pajama pants brought in several tips.

“It always seemed like it was 20 to 30 minutes later by the time we got it, of where she was at, and eventually, they found her, it was a house we had to check on in Cadillac,” says Wilson.

Boyer was arrested without incident at the home in Cadillac. Wilson says a gun was recovered at the murder scene, but is not clear if that’s the weapon used in the shootings. It appears Boyer was related to or knew the four people who were found dead.

“All of them are related somehow, except one at the house, except one of the deceased, was not related,” says Wilson.

Wilson says investigators believe Judy Boyer lived in a camper on the property.

Boyer has not been formally arraigned yet.

The sheriff says a press conference will be held at a later date to give more details on the investigation.

