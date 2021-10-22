Advertisement

10-digit phone dialing requirement for Mid-Michigan starts Sunday

All phone calls must include the area code for numbers beginning with 810 or 989
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Starting Sunday, no phone calls to numbers in Mid-Michigan will go through without dialing the area code.

A required transition to 10-digit phone numbers begins this weekend. No calls to seven-digit numbers in the 810, 989, 616 or 906 area codes in Michigan will go through after Saturday.

The change is required as the U.S. gets ready to offer a three digit number to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline next summer. Like dialing 911 in emergencies, the hotline can be reached at 988 beginning in July 2022.

That means all area codes that have local phone numbers beginning with 988 have to include all 10 digits when dialing this weekend. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or who needs to talk with someone can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

The transition to 10-digit dialing began on April 26, when a recording came up and warned callers to include the area code next time they dial seven-digit numbers. Those calls still were completed as dialed so far, but those calls no longer will go through beginning Sunday.

Residents and businesses with saved phone numbers, fax machines, remote voicemail devices or alarm systems are reminded to change settings and include the area codes by Sunday.

