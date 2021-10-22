630-foot freighter Calumet runs aground in Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Part of the Saginaw River is blocked near the Lake State Railroad bridge after a 630-foot freighter ran aground Thursday evening.

The Calumet, which is hauling 19,000 tons of limestone and 96,000 gallons of diesel fuel, was traversing the river when high winds pushed the vessel off course around 8 p.m., according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The stern got stuck to soil on the bottom.

The Coast Guard says the American vessel was partially blocking the channel, but no ships were expected to pass through the area over the next 24 hours. The Lake State Railroad bridge, which is blocking the Calumet from breaking free, was in the open position Friday morning.

A tug boat was expected to arrive Friday morning to help pull the ship free. A 500-yard safety zone was established around the Calumet and the Lake State Railroad bridge, so mariners should avoid the area until the ship can be moved.

Coast Guard crews were closely monitoring the situation and no hazardous material leaks had been detected in the water Friday. Grand River Navigation Co., which owns the freighter, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy were assisting with the response.

“At this point maximizing safety, mitigating negative environmental, and minimizing disruption to the maritime transportation system are our top priorities,” said Coast Guard Lt. Cameo Ulbricht.

Coast Guard investigators were working to determine how the Calumet got stuck Friday morning.

