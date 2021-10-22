AOTW - Alana Desketsky

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -If looks could kill, North Branch outside hitter Alana Deshetsky has a stare that would humble PennyWise and put fear into Freddy Krueger.

“It’s definitely intimidating. She is one of my best friends and sometimes she even intimidates me,” said North Branch sophomore libero Hailey Green.

Desketsky explains, “It’s just kind of like my game face. Even in class, I’ll be in there thinking and they’ll come up to me like ‘Oh Alana what’s wrong?’ Then I turn around, ‘nothing I’m fine. I’m just thinking.’ And they’re like ‘Oh okay.’”

Deshetsky’s mix of a killer look and powerful play at the net has created over 240 kills this season.

North Branch coach Jim Fish says he has never seen a player with her intensity before.

“I’ve been coaching a long time. She is as driven as any athlete I’ve ever coached,” said Fish. “Super hard on herself, so she has to get over that sometimes. But, I love the kid, I love her intensity, I love how she plays.”

In her freshman year, Deskety was named to the Division 2 all-state honorable mention list.

With more experience under her belt, and the underclassman has blossomed into the leader of the Broncos, who haven’t lost a set in league play all season.

“Last year as a freshman, I was worried about making mistakes or oh no I can’t do or I have to score,” said Desketsky. “This year I’m just more comfortable.”

