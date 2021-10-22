Breast cancer survivor on mission to help patients through chemotherapy ‘starter packs’

MORRICE, Mich. (WJRT) - Fighting the good fight – with a little help along the way.

A mid-Michigan breast cancer survivor is sharing her story of hope, compassion, and helping others by paying it forward.

She vividly remembers what chemotherapy did to her body four years ago, and she wants to make sure others who go down her same path – are a little more well equipped.

Mary Jo Wegenke will be cancer free five years this January. Certainly a major milestone.

She started a non profit called the You’ve Got This Project. The whole idea behind it is chemotherapy/radiation starter packs to help ease some of the harsh affects chemo has on the body.

”It was just a self exam,” said Wejenke.

A self exam that probably helped save Mary Jo’s life.

“It was a pretty shocking diagnosis – so it clearly defined my life – like I feel like I have my life prior to my breast cancer diagnosis, and then my life after my diagnosis,” said Wejenke.

She vividly remembers her four months of being on chemotherapy and the havoc it wreaked on her body – physically and mentally.

“It really paused moving forward in your life. It really was the driver behind everything you did, decisions you made, plans you made,” she said.

Mary Jo had a world of support behind her every step of the way, doctors, nurses, family, friends, so, she wanted to find a way to pay it forward.

“At the end of my treatment process - my neighbor was diagnosed with colon cancer and so I said oh my gosh -- we should put together a few things for him,” she said.

Things like over the counter medications, lip balm, gum, skin lotion and other self care items. Specifically products that helped Mary Jo through her chemo treatments.

From thought to action, her neighbor, incredibly grateful for what Mary Jo did.

From there she knew she wanted to do this for other cancer patients so she created the non-profit the You’ve Got This project centered around these chemo starter packs.

The amount of support she’s gotten is overwhelming.

“It’s very reaffirming for me that there’s such a giving community out there and that people just lift each other up in support when they hear of somebody struggling or going through a difficult time,” she said.

A dark path Mary Jo has been down, but one she’s hoping to bring a little light to for others so that others can say “you’ve got this.”

The Chemo starter packs have been such a success Mary Jo tells ABC12 News that more than 250 kits have been sent out across 12 states.

