Caught on camera: Flint man faces animal cruelty and drug possession charges

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “When you have reached your boiling point when you think that your training methods are appropriate yet the animals suffer, then you have exhausted your ability to take care of that animal,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

A Mid-Michigan man is facing animal cruelty charges after he is caught on video hitting a puppy with a broom.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s department learned of the incident after neighbors who witnessed it, came forward.

Authorities have said that the dog is doing OK, and some of the video may be tough to watch.

“I do these stories to send a message, not only to those that commit the crime but to those who are brave enough to come forward and defend the honor of those who can’t protect themselves, which includes animals,” said Swanson.

Swanson said that’s what happened in this situation, a disturbing case of alleged animal abuse caught on a security camera--leading to the arrest of this man, 38-year-old Lowell Farmer of Flint.

In the video, it can be seen that he walks towards a shrub, reach down and grab the dog by her leg, and hit’s her with a broom.

ABC12 News has stopped the video at this point, but in it, he continues to hit her several times then drags her away by her hind legs.

“His story is that he was trying to train the dog, which is a common defense that we hear,” said Swanson.

But to Farmer’s neighbors, that training resembled abuse and they called police after witnessing it.

“And the dog ran away to a house down the road, and the courage of the neighborhood to come forth and provide the information to this office. I hope that they’re watching right now because we want the eyes and ears of the public to know that when you have the guts to come forward, that you’re also protected,” said Swanson.

Farmer is charged with torturing an animal, a third degree felony and the misdemeanor charge of abandoning cruelty to an animal.

The dog, 1-year-old named Sweet Pea, was removed from the home and is now with a foster family with several people already in line to adopt her.

“We were able to take sweet pea. Give her a home, which is right here, and you’ll be able to see how she’s being cared for at this time,”

Swanson said that Farmer was in the possession of drugs at the time of his arrest. He is also facing charges of a possession a controlled substance, delivery and manufacturer of cocaine.

