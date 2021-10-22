Advertisement

Cold Friday leads into a chilly weekend

Highs in the upper 40s
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of a stronger low pressure system we’re really feeling the chill! Cool weather continues through the weekend, too. A trough to the north will keep clouds around, along with the chance for a few showers, today through Sunday before more widespread rain arrives.

We started off the day in the 30s and we’ll only make it to around 50 for the afternoon! We’ll see some sunshine at times but at others, more clouds. Although many will stay dry, isolated showers are possible throughout the day. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-10mph before turning light overnight.

Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. We’ll see plenty of clouds and the chance for a stray shower.

Tomorrow that chance for rain continues, but just like today, most will stay dry. Highs will be mainly in the low 50s with a W wind at 5-10mph.

Most of Sunday is dry with highs in the low 50s, but widespread rain looks to move in later Sunday night into Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Cold day
Much cooler weather here to stay
WJRT October 22nd, 2021 Morning Weather
Much cooler today
WJRT October 22nd, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT October 22nd, 2021 Morning Weather
Chilly With a Few Sprinkles...
JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report