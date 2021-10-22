Consumers to conduct helicopter inspections Friday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. and GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy posted in the NextDoor platform that they will be conducting helicopter and aerial inspections in Genesee and Oakland county on Friday.

Nextdoor is a social networking service for neighborhoods. Consumers Energy used the Nextdoor platform to notify residents in the area that the crew will be conducting an aerial inspection of the high voltage lines in Genesee and Oakland Counties.

Consumers said that this helicopter inspection will help to ensure that all power lines are in good, working conditions.

Officials said that the helicopter is primarily black with silver and red. The tail number is N135MC.

Consumers to conduct helicopter inspections in Oakland and Genesee Counties on Friday (WJRT)

