Corunna Schools implements temporary mask mandate following increase in COVID-19 cases

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - Corunna Public Schools will be requiring students in grades fourth to-twelfth to mask up.

The move comes as the district is seeing more and more students having to quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19.

Right now, this is just a temporary move until Nov.5.

This was a decision the board didn’t take lightly, but the district’s superintendent John Fattal tells ABC12 News that they really had no other choice.

“What we had happening was that we saw an increase in cases at our middle school and our high school, and it was becoming all consuming for our administrators,” said Fattal.

On Oct. 7, the Shiawassee County Health Department revised their COVID-19 guidance for schools saying instead of recommending students quarantine if they’re exposed to the virus, they started requiring students quarantine.

Well, cases started to increase at the middle and high school.

“From Oct. 7 to the 15, we had 35 positive cases that were identified in our district, and those 35 cases caused 184 students to be quarantined,” said Fattal.

That’s a lot of students out of school and a lot of work for administrators and it wasn’t getting any better, so the district started exploring what their options were with the Shiawassee County Health Department.

“We worked with the health department and they said if we mask up our students, none of the kids will have to quarantine, so that really was the crux of the decision,” said Fattal.

The way it sits right now, there is no mask mandate from the health department in Shiawassee County unlike other counties in mid-Michigan.

So, instituting that mask mandate at the district level does mean some pushback from some parents.

“I would say that the people who came to our board meeting last Monday night were appropriate, professional, respectful, understood our position, but disagreed with it,” said Fattal.

Again, this is a temporary mandate that’s in place until Nov. 5, that is when all students who are currently under quarantine will be back in school.

