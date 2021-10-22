County health official in Michigan quits over ‘politicization’ of public health

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) - A county health officer frustrated with the “politicization of public health” during COVID-19 is quitting her job in southwestern Michigan.

Courtney Davis has been the interim health officer in Berrien County since July, when she was promoted from deputy. Communications manager Gillian Conrad is also resigning.

Davis ordered masks in local schools to reduce the spread of COVID-19, though the order was dropped Sept. 29 when the health department believed state funding would be in jeopardy.

Berrien County has had only one applicant for the job of permanent health officer, a role that Davis was serving on an interim basis.

