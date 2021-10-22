Family of Clare man murdered in quadruple homicide shares devastation over loss

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - ” I just pray that no family ever has to feel this pain and this the trauma that woman put us through,” said Wrae Bacon, sister of Wade.

A mid-Michigan family is devastated and the woman prosecutors say is responsible for their grief is facing murder charges.

Four people were found shot to death in Clare County on Wednesday.

That’s when police discovered four people shot including her father and sister and two others at a home on South Harrison Avenue near Clare.

Investigators searched for 54-year-old Judy Boyer who was considered armed and dangerous until she was arrested less than 24 hours later.

Prosecutors said that Boyer had a hit list of more intended victims when she was taken into custody.

The sister of 39-year-old Wade Bacon, one of the victims, tells ABC12 News that her brother was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, but doing what he always did, looking out for others when he was killed.

Wrae Bacon said that the family is at a loss over what happened to her brother Wade.

They said Wade was the most loving, kind, generous man. They said the day he was murdered, he was helping an elderly veteran-one of the other victims, with chores around his property.

“I‘m so angry, I’m so hurt, like the world is in a worse place now without him,” said Bacon.

He was a father of two and they said that they hope his alleged killer can never hurt another family the way they traumatized theirs.

“I just don’t know how anyone could do this I know she had mental health problems. I guess she had been off of her medication for some time and so she was schizophrenic in hallucinating and made up a whole scenario with her head about what was going on, when she attacked my brother but I don’t care. I don’t care that she has mental health problems, I don’t care that she was on drugs like, that’s no excuse,” she said.

The person they believe murdered Wade, 54-year old Judy Boyer, was arraigned late Friday afternoon in a Clare County courtroom.

Boyer is facing eight felony charges in connection with the homicides. First degree premediated murder in one of them.

Wade leaves behind his two children, daughter Allie and son Dakota. They have set up a Go fund me page to help with funeral expenses.

Boyer faces life in prison if convicted.

