Feds don’t renew contract with Saginaw prison reentry facility

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It was the scene of what police called an execution, but now, it appears a Saginaw halfway house for federal inmates has been closed.

It was in 2017 when the Bannum Place of Saginaw reentry facility for people being released from federal prison grabbed national headlines when Demarlon Thomas was shot by two masked men inside the building.

We’ve learned the federal government has not renewed the contract for the facility.

We are not sure why because the Federal Bureau Of Prisons is not saying a lot about the decision, we can’t reach the owners of Bannum Place, but we do know there was an effort at the facility to unionize workers.

There was controversy right from the start. It was back in 2008 when people in this northeast Saginaw area learned a reentry facility for federal prisoners was being placed in their neighborhood.

“It was just a bad idea all the way around,” says Larry Washington, who lives near the facility.

Bannum Place of Saginaw could house up to 40 people who were in the process of being released from federal prison, but it now appears to be closed.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms it did not renew the contract of Bannum Place, which expired at the end of September.

Calls to Bannum Place, here in Saginaw, and their main office in Florida, have not been returned.

It was in January of 2017 when 31-year-old Demarlon Thomas was at the facility, his prison sentence commuted by then-President Obama. Two masked gunmen were able to open the main door to the building, and find Thomas inside, who was shot several times. There have been no arrests in the case.

A lawsuit filed by Thomas’s family against Bannum Place was settled a year ago. Its not clear if the unsolved murder played any role in the decision not to renew the contract. We’ve also learned there was an attempt to organize a union at the facility for the 20 to 25 workers here, but Bannum Place management fought the movement.

“When that bad thing happened and the one gentleman got killed, it brought alarms,” says Washington.

He didn’t realize the place now has no tenants.

“I am so very happy that place doesn’t exist anymore, at least at this time,” he says.

When we asked the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson through email about why the contract with Bannum Place was not extended, the answer was, “we have no further comment.” But late this afternoon, the department released this information, writing in an email, “The Bureau of Prison’s contract with Bannum Place of Saginaw was awarded on July 19, 2019, for services to begin on October 1, 2019. The Bureau of Prisons did not exercise the second option period of that contract that would of began on October 1, 2021. There was no solicitation for a renewal contract at that time. Also, there is no current solicitation for services in Saginaw, Michigan.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.