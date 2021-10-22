Flint is seeing an influx of registered write-in candidates whose names will not appear on the ballot

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - When all of the votes are tallied in Flint’s next city council election, there could be some new faces taking a seat at the table, candidates whose names will not appear on the ballot.

Flint is seeing an influx of registered write-in candidates hoping to get enough voters to write-in their names to victory.

Retired Political Science Professor Paul Rozycki said that this is an unusual council race.

“I think part of it is really the dissatisfaction with the city council in so many ways, turmoil and conflict in the Flint City Council has been part and parcel for a very long time but I think it has gotten a lot worse in the last several years,” Rozycki said.

It’s one reason why Rozycki believes so many write-in candidates have jumped into the race - more than he’s ever seen in his many years of following Flint politics.

“Not only have I not seen this many, but I have not seen this many serious candidates launch campaigns for write-in candidate,” he said.

On the final day to file at least a half dozen had registered as write in candidates for the Flint City Council Race. Rozycki says the campaigns all have a similar theme.

“As I look at the campaign fliers of some of the candidates, nearly all of them talk about bringing more civility to city council. Whether they can do that remains to be seen,” he said.

Typically write-in campaigns are not successful. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan made history in 2013 when he ran a successful write-in campaign. Rozycki thinks it’s possible we could see a similar outcome in next month’s election.

“Very often a write-in candidate will toss their name out there. They cross their fingers and hope somebody will vote for them. But, that’s about it,” he said.

This race, though, is very different. “Here we have several of them putting out literature, putting out yard signs and putting together very serious campaigns. They may have a shot, we may be surprised. We will see,” Rozycki said.

Flint City Clerk Inez Brown says the the deadline to file as a write-in candidate was at 4 p.m. on Oct. 22.

The general election is Nov. 2.

