Flint Symphonic Wind Ensemble performing for first time in over a year

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Symphonic Wind Ensemble is reunited.

The group will be performing a concert next week themed Together Again. The performers had a year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Ron Rath, president of the Flint Symphonic Wind Ensemble, talked about the upcoming performance and what the audience can expect to hear.

