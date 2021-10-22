Flint Symphonic Wind Ensemble performing for first time in over a year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Symphonic Wind Ensemble is reunited.

The group will be performing a concert next week themed Together Again. The performers had a year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Ron Rath, president of the Flint Symphonic Wind Ensemble, talked about the upcoming performance and what the audience can expect to hear.

