Goyette Mechanical staging Project Heat’s On around Burton this weekend

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Since 2009, more than 650 households in Burton have benefitted from a program to help people keep warm in the winter months.

Goyette Mechanical is putting on Project Heat’s On for the 13th year this weekend. HVAC crews plan to visit about 50 homes on Saturday morning.

Mike Anson from Goyette talked about how the program works. The Burton Fire Department also will be distributing free smoke detectors to some households.

