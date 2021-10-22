Advertisement

Helbiz launches E-Scooters and E-Bikes in Flint, Michigan

Helbiz Launches E-Scooters and E-Bikes in Flint, Michigan
Helbiz Launches E-Scooters and E-Bikes in Flint, Michigan(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich.(AP) - Helbiz Inc., a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced that it will deploy a fleet of its innovative e-scooters and e-bikes in Flint, Michigan after securing a two-year permit.

The vehicles will be powered by KUHMUTE, a universal micro-mobility charging network based in Flint that increases reliability and improves efficiency among shared electric devices.

“We are excited to bring our e-scooters to Michigan, a state that is accelerating the expansion of sustainable, equitable and accessible micro-mobility options for all residents,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development at Helbiz. “We look forward to working closely with KUHMUTE and the city of Flint as a whole to safely integrate Helbiz into the community and help reduce street congestion.”

KUHMUTE utilizes in-house developed universal vehicle adaptors to ensure its charging network is compatible with every micro-mobility company’s suite of e-scooters and e-bikes, enabling them to charge at the same station. KUHMUTE charging “hubs” will be accessible throughout the city and at the Michigan University-Flint and Kettering University campuses.

“We are very excited to be working with world-class partner Helbiz in our community of Flint, Michigan. Formerly known as ‘Mobility City,’ we hope that together we can achieve the city montra in a way that fosters sustainability and accessibility,” said Peter Deppe, Co-Founder and CEO of KUHMUTE. “Both our team and Helbiz are eager to bring the most innovative mobility options alongside our charging network in the area.”

To demonstrate its commitment to driving awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions, Helbiz plans to execute community engagement initiatives across the city throughout the duration of its permit.

This will include frequent safety events with Helbiz-branded helmet giveaways and discounted rides for low-income residents through the Helbiz Access Program.

In partnership with the University of Michigan-Flint and Kettering University, Helbiz also plans to implement a local Apprenticeship Program to provide career pathway opportunities in the high-demand micro-mobility industry.

Helbiz will open a local office and warehouse to run its operations on the ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained.

The nearest operations team member will be alerted if a device needs maintenance or has a low battery. As part of the company’s ongoing safety guidelines, each device will be cleaned and disinfected regularly.

Users can download the Helbiz mobile app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters and e-bikes for a flat fee of $1, followed by a $0.35 charge per minute of riding time.

Helbiz also offers a subscription plan for $39.99 per month up to 30-minute per day. All pricing options are displayed to customers as soon as the Helbiz app is installed and open.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Phone dialing
10-digit phone numbers for all calls in Mid-Michigan beginning Sunday
Berrien County Health Department
County health official in Michigan quits over ‘politicization’ of public health
Police say 38-year-old Lovell Farmer of Flint beat a dog with a short broom after she ran away...
38-year-old accused of beating young dog that ran away
Sweet Pea is living with a foster family through Genesee County Animal Control.
Flint dog abuse case