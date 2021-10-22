Helbiz launches E-Scooters and E-Bikes in Flint, Michigan

FLINT, Mich.(AP) - Helbiz Inc., a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced that it will deploy a fleet of its innovative e-scooters and e-bikes in Flint, Michigan after securing a two-year permit.

The vehicles will be powered by KUHMUTE, a universal micro-mobility charging network based in Flint that increases reliability and improves efficiency among shared electric devices.

“We are excited to bring our e-scooters to Michigan, a state that is accelerating the expansion of sustainable, equitable and accessible micro-mobility options for all residents,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development at Helbiz. “We look forward to working closely with KUHMUTE and the city of Flint as a whole to safely integrate Helbiz into the community and help reduce street congestion.”

KUHMUTE utilizes in-house developed universal vehicle adaptors to ensure its charging network is compatible with every micro-mobility company’s suite of e-scooters and e-bikes, enabling them to charge at the same station. KUHMUTE charging “hubs” will be accessible throughout the city and at the Michigan University-Flint and Kettering University campuses.

“We are very excited to be working with world-class partner Helbiz in our community of Flint, Michigan. Formerly known as ‘Mobility City,’ we hope that together we can achieve the city montra in a way that fosters sustainability and accessibility,” said Peter Deppe, Co-Founder and CEO of KUHMUTE. “Both our team and Helbiz are eager to bring the most innovative mobility options alongside our charging network in the area.”

To demonstrate its commitment to driving awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions, Helbiz plans to execute community engagement initiatives across the city throughout the duration of its permit.

This will include frequent safety events with Helbiz-branded helmet giveaways and discounted rides for low-income residents through the Helbiz Access Program.

In partnership with the University of Michigan-Flint and Kettering University, Helbiz also plans to implement a local Apprenticeship Program to provide career pathway opportunities in the high-demand micro-mobility industry.

Helbiz will open a local office and warehouse to run its operations on the ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained.

The nearest operations team member will be alerted if a device needs maintenance or has a low battery. As part of the company’s ongoing safety guidelines, each device will be cleaned and disinfected regularly.

Users can download the Helbiz mobile app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-scooters and e-bikes for a flat fee of $1, followed by a $0.35 charge per minute of riding time.

Helbiz also offers a subscription plan for $39.99 per month up to 30-minute per day. All pricing options are displayed to customers as soon as the Helbiz app is installed and open.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.