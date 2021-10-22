Michigan Sugar expects record harvest of sugar beets this fall

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Sugar Co. expects a record year as the annual sugar beet harvest hits full speed.

The grower-owned cooperative anticipates harvesting around 5.4 million tons of sugar beets from 162,000 acres planted by 900 growers this year. The harvest may be enough to produce 1.3 billion pounds of sugar from this growing season.

Michigan Sugar growers typically harvest about 4.6 million tons on an average year. The expected yield of 34 tons of sugar beets per acre this year could eclipse the record of 31.64 tons per acre set in 2015.

“This is always a very exciting time of year for us and there is great anticipation about the potential of this crop,” said Michigan Sugar Executive Vice President Jim Ruhlman. “Once again, our world-class growers have done a phenomenal job caring for their sugar beets and, with a little help from Mother Nature, we will now reap the benefits.”

Sugar beet farmers already have harvested about 25% of the crop -- or 1.3 million tons -- since August and 318 million pounds of sugar has been extracted. The anticipated record crop combined with wet fields could delay Michigan Sugar’s slicing work into next spring.

“We expect this year’s slicing campaign will wrap up in mid-April, much later than most campaigns that typically wrap up in early to mid-March,” Ruhlman said. “Storing and slicing sugarbeets into April brings with it a lot of unknowns, especially related to temperature and weather.”

The crop this year is so large that growers may be asked to leave about 5% in the fields. Michigan Sugar’s board of directors voted to authorize the request last week, but the cooperative will make a final decision within the next week or so.

“The size of the crop directly impacts how many days it will take to slice all of the harvested sugar beets,” said Ruhlman. “We don’t want to run into a situation where our harvested beets are decomposing beyond a usable state in the piles. That is what is driving our decision about possibly leaving sugar beets in the field.”

With the harvest in full swing, motorists are reminded to expect much more traffic from sugar beet harvesting equipment and trucks hauling the crop in rural areas. Roads around piling stations and factories will be much busier for the next several weeks.

Michigan Sugar also is ramping up hiring for seasonal and year-round positions. Click here for information on seasonal jobs related to sugar beet harvesting or click here for information on year-round jobs with Michigan Sugar.

