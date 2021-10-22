Much cooler today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On the backside of a stronger low pressure system we’re really feeling the chill! Cool weather continues through the weekend, too. A trough to the north will keep clouds around, along with the chance for a few showers, today through Sunday before more widespread rain arrives.

We’re starting off the day in the 30s and we only make it to around 50 for the afternoon! We’ll see some sunshine at times but at others, more clouds. Although many will stay dry, isolated showers are possible throughout the day. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-10mph before turning light overnight.

Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. We’ll see plenty of clouds and the chance for a stray shower.

Tomorrow that chance for rain continues, but just like today, most will stay dry. Highs will be mainly in the low 50s with a W wind at 5-10mph.

Most of Sunday is dry with highs in the low 50s, but widespread rain looks to move in later Sunday night into Monday.

