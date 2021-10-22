RACER Trust provides PFAS update on former Buick City land

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Within the last year more than a dozen actions were taken to stop the spread of PFAS within the Flint community, specifically where Buick City once stood.

On Thursday, the Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust (RACER) gave a presentation on the scope of the 400 plus acre land and the contamination points that will require action.

“We need to understand this area so we can define some type or some kind of remedies that may work,” RACER’s Michigan cleanup manager, Grant Trigger said.

In early 2020 the trust conducted a geophysics survey in the Hamilton Avenue area, collecting samples of storm sewer water and soil. RACER made the initial discovery of PFAS on the Buick City site in 2018. Since then, more contamination has been found in groundwater, storm sewers and sanitary sewers.

While RACER completed a survey of the land, a second round of sampling is underway, with a focus on collecting groundwater and additional soil.

“We’re doing some of this additional investigation in there,” Trigger said. “We think the contamination is limited enough and far enough from the river that will determine in the end that it’s not problematic where it is, it’s not causing that problem.”

Further investigation will take place over the next six to nine months. RACER plans to use that time to finish testing samples and create a more concrete solution plan.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.