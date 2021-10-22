Several credit card skimmers found on gas pumps across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Regulators found eight credit card skimmers during a routine inspection of gas pumps across Michigan recently.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the skimmers were concealed inside the gas pumps, which had signs of tampering. The devices can read credit card information and allow scammers to make duplicates, so they can make fraudulent purchases.

“These criminals continue to try and use gas pumps to commit theft and steal your personal information for fraudulent use. These inspections are just another way MDARD is protecting Michigan consumers at the pump,” said Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell.

Skimmers were found at the following gas stations:

Admiral, 3221 S. Division St. in Wyoming.

Admiral, 5342 Westnedge Ave. in Portage.

Sunoco, 40200 Michigan Ave. in Canton.

Admiral, 4315 Chicago Drive in Grandville.

Mobil, 1396 Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti

Sunoco, 5843 S. Martin Luther King in Lansing.

Mobil, 1500 Haslett Road in East Lansing.

FlexxMart, 496 Main St. in Belleville.

Gas pumps in Michigan have a variety of security measures to prevent skimmers, including a special tape that must be cut to access the inside. State regulators say that tape was cut, broken or removed at the gas stations where skimmers were located.

“It is important that both the stations and customers remain vigilant at the pump when using a bank or credit card,” said Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Lab Director Craig VanBuren.

State officials are working with the FBI to track down whoever placed the skimmers. State gasoline regulators will continue looking for skimmers whenever they inspect gas pumps.

“Criminals who engage in this type of illegal activity exploit and manipulate the very technology that we depend on to conduct secure financial transactions in the retail marketplace,” said Timothy Waters, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan.

Consumers are reminded to watch their bank accounts closely for fraudulent activity and contact their financial institution if they see anything suspicious.

