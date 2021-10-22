Advertisement

US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.77 trillion for 2021, the second highest on record but an improvement from the all-time high of $3.13 trillion reached in 2020. The deficits in both years reflect trillions of dollars in government spending to counteract the devastating effects of a global pandemic.

The Biden administration said Friday that the 2021 deficit, for the budget year that ended Sept. 30 was $360 billion lower than 2020 as a recovering economy boosted revenues, helping to offset government spending from pandemic relief efforts.

Before the pandemic deficits of the past two years, the biggest deficit the federal government recorded was a shortfall of $1.4 trillion in 2009 during the Obama administration as the government spent heavily to lift the country out of a severe recession following the 2008 financial crisis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Halyna Hutchins is a self-proclaimed “restless dreamer and adrenaline junkie.”
Who was cinematographer Halyna Hutchins?
Police say 38-year-old Lovell Farmer of Flint beat a dog with a short broom after she ran away...
38-year-old accused of beating young dog that ran away
Sweet Pea is living with a foster family through Genesee County Animal Control.
Flint dog abuse case
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed cinematographer
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden, top Dems strategize; Pelosi says deal ‘very possible’