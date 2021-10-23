Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edging closer; Harris feels `confident’

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress are edging closer to a deal on their big package of social services and climate change strategies.

They’ve gone past Friday’s informal deadline, but negotiations are expected to carry over into the weekend in an effort to scale back the plan and determine how to pay for it.

The Democratic leaders have been working with moderates and progressives to diminish the once-$3.5 trillion, 10-year package to about $2 trillion in child care, health care and clean energy programs.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes a deal is “very possible.”

Vice President Kamala Harris says she is “confident” an agreement will happen.

