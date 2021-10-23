Advertisement

JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
It wasn’t a very pretty end to the workweek.  Mostly cloudy skies, chilly temperatures, and even a few showers held across Mid-Michigan through our Friday afternoon.  We may see some breaks in the clouds during our Friday night, but a few of the thicker clouds may still produce a few sprinkles here and there.  Temperatures early Saturday morning will range from the Upper 30s, to lower 40s.

The autumn chill that settled into the ABC12 viewing area will hold right on through the weekend.  We may see a little bit of sunshine Saturday, but a few brief showers or sprinkles will remain a possibility.  Sunday will be a little bit brighter, so it should turn out to be a little bit warmer.  We will be looks at highs ranging from the upper 40s, to lower 50s Saturday.  Sunday’s highs will be in the lower, to middle 50s.  Our “normal” high is now 57.

The southern parts of the area will see more clouds build in from the south late Sunday.  A few showers will be possible by nightfall.  The entire area will have an increasing risk of more of a widespread rain developing for Monday.  Right now it looks like the heaviest rain Monday will miss us just to the south.  We will, however, keep a close eye on how the pattern develops.  On ABC12 News we will tell you how long the rain will last, and how long the chilly air will hang around. - JR

