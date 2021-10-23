Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For just the second day for the month of October, cooler than normal temperatures lingered across mid-Michigan.

And it’s likely we won’t warm up until mid-week.

A Frost Advisory goes into effect for the Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb and I-69 corridor overnight and lasts until 9am Sunday morning.

Some clearing as well as a very light wind will lead to frosty conditions - as temperatures sag into the mid 30s.

A few areas could dip to the freezing mark if our wind goes calm long enough.

That should kill off most mosquitoes that have been more active this autumn.

Sunday starts off with some sun and then gives way to more clouds during the afternoon.

A storm system will generate rain late Sunday night into Monday.

Some of the rain will be heavy at times with amounts by late Monday night between 1″-2″ possible for the Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb and I-69 corridor.

A northeast wind gusting over 30 mph could produce some minor lakeshore flooding.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is being issued for Monday due to the combination of heavy rain, gusty wind and chilly temperatures that will make for one ornery day.

Showers are expected to linger into Tuesday morning, before we begin to see the clouds break up later in the day.

