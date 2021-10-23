Advertisement

Lake Superior State University to study impact of oil spills in freshwater environments

A satellite view of the Great Lakes
A satellite view of the Great Lakes(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJRT) (AP) - Lake Superior State University in Michigan’s eastern Upper Peninsula has been selected as a hub for a center that will look at the impacts of oil spills in freshwater environments.

The school says the U.S. Coast Guard National Center of Expertise for the Great Lakes also will help develop effective responses to spills.

Federal legislation established the Great Lakes National Center of Expertise in 2018.

Lake Superior State is in Sault Ste. Marie and just off the St. Marys River which connects Lake Superior to Lake Huron.

Lake Michigan is about 60 miles southwest of Sault Ste. Marie.

