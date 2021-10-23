Michigan reports a daily average of 3,752 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases has slightly increased since the beginning of the week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,505 new COVID-19 illnesses for Thursday through Friday for a total of 1,104,634. The daily average is 3,752 newly confirmed cases, which has increased since Wednesday’s report.

State health officials reported 118 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday through Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 21,862.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased on Thursday with 37,625 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests decreases slightly with a report of 11.64% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses decreased slightly. As of Friday, 2,225 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 28 less than Wednesday.

A total of 2,070 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care slightly increased from the report earlier in the week. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 572 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 307 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday’s report, there is 19 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 15 more on ventilators.

As of Thursday, Michigan has distributed over 14.029 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.606 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.712 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 709,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.145 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.547 million people statewide. A total of 59.0% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 68.5% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 40,237 cases and 1,000 deaths, which is an increase of 302 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 24,961 cases and 642 deaths, which is an increase of 182 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,610 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Bay, 13,580 cases and 372 deaths, which is an increase of 110 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 3,112 cases and 96 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Gladwin, 2,693 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Gratiot, 4,315 cases and 121 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases.

Huron, 3,597 cases and 84 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and one death.

Iosco, 2,628 cases and 87 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases and one death.

Isabella, 7,458 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of 78 cases and three deaths.

Lapeer, 9,572 cases and 237 deaths, which is an increase of 61 cases and one death.

Midland, 9,308 cases and 122 deaths, which is an increase of 72 cases.

Ogemaw, 2,259 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases and one death

Oscoda, 781 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Roscommon, 2,047 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 4,262 cases and 127 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 7,262 cases and 125 deaths, which is an increase of 63 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 6,167 cases and 180 deaths, which is an increase of 49 cases and one death.

