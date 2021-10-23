A non-profit centered around helping animals faces a sting of break-ins

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A non-profit centered around helping animals has faced a string of break-ins, and is asking for help.

Helping Orphaned Pets through Education, or HOPE, has had their building broken into twice and items were stolen and destroyed.

The organization doesn’t directly take care of animals, but works with other non-profits to provide supplies for animals in need.

HOPE is asking for donations for the items to be replaced.

If anyone would like to help, they can go directly to the website.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.