Republicans in 4 states including Michigan, pursue statewide ballot initiatives

Michigan voters are gearing up for the state’s primary
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, (AP) (WJRT) - - Republicans in at least four states where Democrats control the governor’s office, the legislature or both are pursuing statewide ballot initiatives or veto-proof proposals to enact voter ID restrictions and other changes to election law.

They are California, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In conservative Nebraska, Republicans are pushing a ballot measure because they have been unable to get enough lawmakers on board with tightening voting laws.

The push follows success by Republicans this year in passing voting restrictions in states they already control politically.

Democrats say Republicans are just whipping up distrust in elections for political gain.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

