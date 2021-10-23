Some rain this weekend as it stays cool in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - After the coolest day of the season so far yesterday, we stay cool for the weekend with rain chances in the forecast.

Some rain is expected this morning before becoming a little more isolated into the afternoon. It won’t rain all day but the best chance will be before lunchtime. By the afternoon, a little sunshine is expected as temperatures rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight, skies are expected to clear out at least a little bit and with a light wind, our temperatures will plummet into the lower to middle 30s. We are expected to see widespread frost tonight so make sure if you still have any plants outdoors to make sure you bring them inside.

Sunday will start on a dry note but clouds will be increasing throughout the day out ahead of our next storm system. This will bring rain late in the day for the I-69 corridor but the entire day should stay dry further north. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 50s.

Attention turns to that next storm system that will bring widespread rain and strong gusty winds Sunday night into Monday. Monday is looking like a brutal day with a steady rain, strong northeast winds, and chilly temperatures. Highs will struggle to get to 50 degrees that day. There will be a sharp gradient with this rain so north of the Saginaw Bay will see just a few showers. With that northeast wind gusting to near 40 mph at times, there is the possibility for some lakeshore flooding in the Thumb and along Saginaw Bay. Rainfall totals of more than an inch will be possible from this system. We will dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday as this system moves east.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.