Dry for most of Sunday, heavy rain and wind arrives tonight

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain, strong winds, and lakeshore flooding potential.

Our next storm system will be arriving later today and it will bring a few rounds of rainfall, strong gusty winds, and the potential for lakeshore flooding.

Our Sunday is starting with widespread frost/freeze conditions across Mid-Michigan so bundle up as you head out the door. Most of today will be just fine as clouds gradually increase into the afternoon. So, if you want to get outside you should be able to for most if not all the daylight hours as temperatures rise into the lower 50s. It won’t be until after dinnertime that rain will begin to move in for areas along and south of I-69.

A strong October storm system will be arriving late today into tonight and this will bring rain to southern parts of Mid-Michigan as early as this evening before spreading north overnight and through Monday. This rain could be heavy at times, especially early Monday morning so the drive to work/school tomorrow will be impacted with ponding on the roads likely. Rain will continue through much of the day before gradually coming to an end late in the day and overnight. Rainfall totals will likely be near an inch for many south of M-46 with lesser totals further north. It’ll be a raw day tomorrow with highs barely touching 50 degrees.

Winds will also pick up as this system moves through. Expect those winds to be sustained between 15-25 mph on Monday with gusts even higher coming in from the northeast. Lakeshore communities could see wind gusts up to 40 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Bay, Tuscola, Huron, and Sanilac counties from 4 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. With these strong northeast winds, minor lakeshore flooding is expected.

This system will move out late Monday and our winds will die down Tuesday. We should see a little sunshine and warmer temperatures midweek before yet another rain-maker moves in late Thursday.

