Flint family of 3-year old killed in drive-by push harsher penalties on one year anniversary

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -“My daughter will call me and she’ll be like I had a hard day and it’s crazy, because I had a hard day today too. It’s like we all kind of feel it at the same time,” said Messiah’s grandmother, Gerri Bader.

It’s the kind of anniversary that no one celebrates. One that comes with a grief that never goes away.

“It’s the hardest year I’ve had in my whole life. I’m 52 years old and this last year has been terrible,” said Messiah’s grandfather, Dave Hurley.

It’s been one year since 3-year old Messiah Williams’ life was taken through a senseless act of violence.

Saturday, his family, along with members of the community, returned to the home where it happened honoring his memory by working to make sure another family doesn’t have to experience the devastation of losing a loved one in a drive by shooting.

“It’s so hard to do this but we know we have to be Messiah’s voice because he doesn’t have one anymore,”, Bader said.

“It’s just out of control right now. We have to do something, so that’s why Messiah’s law is very important to me. I want people to realize that there’s consequences,” Bader said.

Messiah’s law if passed, would increase punishments for drive-by shootings that injure or kill minors.

Bader says it’s time to hold people accountable for their actions.

“I don’t want to put people in prison for life, but something has to be done. There needs to be a precedent set. And I’m hoping they’ll get the message and it’ll stop,” she said.

Messiah’s family says they will keep pushing until that change comes. To make sure he is not forgotten.

“If we can get this done and one prosecutor uses it and I find it. I’m going to put up a billboard. saying look, this is what happens when you do these things, stop and think,” Bader said.

