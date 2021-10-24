Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan residents woke up to some fog and extra cold temperatures this morning. West Branch dipped to 26 degrees. Saginaw hit the freezing mark for the very first time this season! Flint came in at 34. November 6th is the latest date ever for Flint to fall to 32 degrees. Our attention now turns to an approaching storm system.

Monday is a ***A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** Rain is expected to develop tonight south to north across mid-Michigan. Some of that rain will be on the heavy side throughout the day. Making matters even worse - a strong northeast wind could gust as high as 30-40 mph, especially close to the lakeshore. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning.

Water will be pushed onshore from Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. Be aware of rising water along the coastline. Roads elsewhere will experience ponding and puddling.

Check your tires for good tread as hydroplaning is a concern Monday. Rainfall amounts through Tuesday morning are expected to range between 1″-2″ for the Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb and I-69 corridor. The farther north you go - the lesser the amounts.

Temperatures will be held down with many mid-Michigan communities not even reaching 50 degrees. By mid-week, we’ll dry out and milder weather too. I’ll time out when you’ll need your umbrella and how much rain will fall on ABC12 News.

