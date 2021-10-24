Advertisement

Michigan State Police asking for help finding 60-year-old woman from Bay County

Police say the woman walked away from her home overnight without any belongings and family says she has signs of dementia(WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/24/2021) - Michigan State Police are searching for a 60-year-old woman from Bay County.

Police say Janice Jerome walked away from her home overnight without any belongings. Jerome’s family says she has signs of dementia and confusion.

According to police, Jerome is 5′1 and 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

K9 and Aviation are searching Huron Rd. south of Pinconning.

If you see her, call 911.

