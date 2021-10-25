Arrest made in Saginaw Co. homicide; victim’s family starts “don’t pick up gun” contract

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest has been made in a Saginaw County shooting death, a tragedy that has the victim’s family asking young men to sign a contract to stop gun violence.

21-year-old Darius Jackson was shot to death earlier this month in Kochville Township.

Most of what we are learning is from the cousin of Darius Jackson, who says detectives have told the family that a 16-year-old is in custody.

“I’m happy about that, but then I learned he was a 16-year-old kid, now I am ambivalent, this community needs to step up we have to start raising our children, that’s a baby, we have two people gone now,” says DeeDee Whitehead, the cousin of Darius Jackson.

His family says the 21-year-old Jackson was a gifted musician, but the dreams of a music career ended the weekend of October 10th when Darius was shot and killed while he was a passenger in a car in the Kochville Township hotel district. Investigators say a juvenile is in custody and more arrests are expected in the case.

“I want those young boys who pick up these guns, don’t think just about the kid you are killing, think about the mothers and fathers, and the extended family like me,” says Whitehead.

Since his death, Whitehead and Darius’s family members have been asking young men and women in the Saginaw area to sign a contract, The Darius Jackson Make A Change Commitment.

“We have had them sign contracts saying the next time they get angry or they feel disrespected, they will not pick up a gun,” she says.

She says they have 75 signatures, but not all that signed felt they could make that commitment.

“When I really knew that this could make a difference is when I approached young men, and they initially scoffed, oh no, I can’t do that, I can’t promise not to pick up a gun, that’s when I negotiated with them, and I told them, well it could be you next time,” says Whitehead.

Adults will be given the contracts as well, in hope of holding the youngsters accountable and building relationships with the teens and young adults.

“We have to roll up our sleeves, and do what’s not comfortable, no struggle, no progress,” she says.

Getting back to the arrest of the juvenile, he has not been charged with a crime yet and its not clear at this point if he will be charged as an adult.

