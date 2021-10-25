Advertisement

Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 79-year-old Blue Ash man is accused of shooting his son because he wouldn’t stop playing the guitar, court records show.

WXIX reported it happened Sunday at a home on Mohler Road, according to Blue Ash police.

Fred Jon Hensley Sr. was charged with felonious assault “based on the officer’s investigation including a verbal statement from the suspect, who stated he shot his son with a .380 pistol because he would not stop playing his guitar,” police wrote in a criminal complaint.

He also faces a domestic violence charge.

“Hensley Sr. said he was tired of his son playing the guitar for over an hour. Hensley Sr. said he was only trying to shoot the guitar but ended up shooting his son in the (right) side of his stomach. (The son) then assaulted his father while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive,” police wrote in an affidavit.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Sunday night.

He is scheduled to face a judge Monday.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
Ira Dorsey of the Dayton Family rap group
Dayton Family takes on Top Authority in local 'Verzuz' battle
$100 million in federal funding is now available to help underserved and rural communities hire...
Underserved and rural communities now have access to millions of dollars for health care
Preliminary results showed vaccinated kids developed virus-fighting antibodies similar to...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse