Dayton Family and Top Authority rappers going head to head on Verzus

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A popular battle of artists on the Instagram platform Verzuz soon will include a faceoff in the city of Flint with rap groups the Dayton Family and Top Authority going head to head.

Ira Dorsey with the Dayton Family talked about what people can expected from the battle.

Dorsey has quite a catalog from his start in 1993 until now. Rap has changed significantly over the years, but he said there’s nothing like old school hip hop.

The rap challenge will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint hosted by Jakafella, aka Jake the Flake. Music will be provided by DJ Shaun and DJ Hollywood.

