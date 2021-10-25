Flint Police are preparing to keep streets safe this Halloween

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Halloween is less than a week away, and The Flint Police Department is preparing to keep the streets safe on what has been known as Devil’s night and on Halloween.

For years the images of the night before Halloween in Flint was that of a city burning.

“I came here in ‘98 and I have been a part of the police force since that time and I did work the patrol operations and responded to several fires during that time frame,” said Flint Police Department Sargent, Tyrone Booth.

Over the decades increased targeted patrolling and community canvassing has help curb the arsons that were once associated with Devil’s night, or the night before Halloween.

“We put a lot of effort into placing a lot of units out, we are highly visible on those days, because of those assignments,” said Booth. “I do think its curbed what we have seen in years ago.”

Booth said that the police department has a strategy to ensure another safe Halloween in the city of Flint this year.

“We are stepping up patrols, we will have specialized units out working the area checking different hot spots, we will have special attention to buildings that are vacant currently as well as homes that are identified through blight crews. We will be watching dumping sites where people are regularly dumping trash and make sure that that’s not something that individuals will take advantage of setting on fire,” said Booth.

As an added safety measure, Booth is hoping the department’s helicopter will be up and running for what could be its first flying surveillance in the city of Flint.

“We have not confirmed that the helicopter will be up and flying the night before Halloween and on Halloween, but we are extremely hopeful, were working through hopefully the final steps in paperwork to make that possible,” said Booth.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.