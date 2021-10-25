Flint residents fight to end gun violence in the city

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

“This has got to stop this is no way to live. Nobody in the city of Flint, or anywhere should be living like this,” said Tonya Burns.

A concerned Flint resident speaking out on Sunday after she says someone fired dozens of shots into an SUV in the afternoon, hitting nearby homes.

Burns says it’s another example that something needs to be done about the gun violence.

“You should not have to be scared to drive down the street to live in your home. This is not the way to live. And this has got to change,” she said.

Burns, who is also running for city council says she was out enjoying her Sunday afternoon when she noticed police present between Berkley at and Forest Hill Avenue around 2 p.m.

One of the homes that was hit has a 3-year-old child who could have become another victim of a drive by shooting.

The people who live there were afraid for their safety didn’t want to go on camera, but say some of the bullets hit the side of their home where their young daughter’s playroom sits.

“You know when you see the police out here and you hearing gunshots, then unfortunately we’re becoming conditioned to you go see what’s happening,” said Burns.

“It’s complete lawlessness, we’ve got to start speaking out our police need some help, we’re operating at dangerously low levels, staffing levels for our police department.”

Burns says 40 shell casings were found at the scene and luckily no one was hurt.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time a young child has been impacted by gun violence in Flint.

Last year, 3-year-old Messiah Williams lost his life tragically to a drive-by shooting.

In order to prevent this from happening again Messiah’s Law is making its way through the state legislature.

If passed, it would increase penalties for drive-by shootings that injure or kill minors, like the one that took Messiah’s life.

Saturday on the one year anniversary of Messiah’s passing, his family continues to push for that legislation to become law.

“We want to protect children and families because the community has come together and given us such strength that we have to try and give it back in some way and if we can save a child’s life that’s all we want to do,” said Gerri Bader, Messiah’s Grandmother.

Messiah’s law was introduced earlier this year and now sits in the house and senate before Governor Gretchen Whitmer can decide whether to sign them into law.

ABC 12 also reached out to the Flint Police about Sunday’s shooting we have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.