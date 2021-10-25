Heavy rain causes Grand Blanc Township road to flood

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday’s 18-hour rain event produced nearly two inches of rain for parts of mid-Michigan.

In Grand Blanc Township, Gibson road started to flood just a few hours into the downpours.

National Weather Service Meteorologist, Rich Pollman, said that this Fall is already seeing above average rain fall.

“Locations are anywhere from two to four inches above average for the first half of the Fall,” said Pollman. “Of course, we had a lot of heavy rain in September with thunderstorms early in the month. And then we’ve had two or three heavy rain events here in October.”

With heavy rainfall comes flooding, which many roads like Gibson road, aren’t set up to handle.

“When we get these heavy rain events, we do worry about flooding. These storm drains were designed well in the past for different climate,” said Pollman. “Water does have a lot of power to it, when you get flowing water it can get into different road surface and the bed underneath it.”

Pollman said that while each rainfall event is different, the sheer volume of rain this year can be linked to climate change.

The last five or six years have been very wet in the Great Lakes,” said Pollman. “We’ve had a very wet pattern since June, and when we get those heavy rain patters, there tends to be those extra push of rainfall and moisture. Those footprints go back to climate change for that little bit of extra.”

Pollman said that with the current patterns, mid-Michigan can expect to see another rain event this week and areas with drainage issues-- like Gibson road may see standing water for an extended period.

Genesee County said that their goal is to have the drainage pipe replaced by Spring, but they do need a homeowner to agree to have an easement built on their property.

