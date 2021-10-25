Heavy rain Monday afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley will bring us rainy and windy conditions today, and on top of that it’s going to be chilly! As it moves out tomorrow we’ll see a few lake effect showers before drying out a bit.

Today’s highs will struggle to hit 50, and most will remain in the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the NE at 15-20mph, with gusts inland to around 30mph, but near the lakeshore gusts will be into the mid 40s. For this reason, we have a Wind Advisory and Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Bay, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties until tomorrow morning. Minor lakeshore flooding and sporadic power outages are possible.

Showers continue through the afternoon, heavy at times. Rain will then become more scattered into the evening, transitioning to lake effect tonight into tomorrow as winds shift to the N.

N winds stay up tonight and tomorrow at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s.

Tonight lows fall to the low 40s for most, then only make it back to near 50 for Tuesday. Tomorrow the further east you are the more clouds you’ll see along with the chance of running into a few showers. The further west you are the better shot at seeing some sun.

We’re then dry for Wednesday with some sun before rain chances return Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.