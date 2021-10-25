Advertisement

Heavy rain Monday afternoon

Very windy as well
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system moving through the Ohio Valley will bring us rainy and windy conditions today, and on top of that it’s going to be chilly! As it moves out tomorrow we’ll see a few lake effect showers before drying out a bit.

Today’s highs will struggle to hit 50, and most will remain in the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the NE at 15-20mph, with gusts inland to around 30mph, but near the lakeshore gusts will be into the mid 40s. For this reason, we have a Wind Advisory and Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Bay, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties until tomorrow morning. Minor lakeshore flooding and sporadic power outages are possible.

Showers continue through the afternoon, heavy at times. Rain will then become more scattered into the evening, transitioning to lake effect tonight into tomorrow as winds shift to the N.

N winds stay up tonight and tomorrow at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s.

Tonight lows fall to the low 40s for most, then only make it back to near 50 for Tuesday. Tomorrow the further east you are the more clouds you’ll see along with the chance of running into a few showers. The further west you are the better shot at seeing some sun.

We’re then dry for Wednesday with some sun before rain chances return Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Heavy rain
Heavy rain Monday afternoon
WJRT October 25th, 2021 Morning Weather
Rainy, windy, & chilly today
WJRT October 25th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT October 25th, 2021 Morning Weather
First Alert Weather Day on Monday for heavy rain exceeding 1" and high wind gusts over 30 mph
Kevin’s Weather Forecast