Historical map of Durand stolen from Durand Memorial Library

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - No questions asked.

The Durand Memorial Library is hoping someone who stole a historical map from the building two weeks ago will do the right thing and return it.

This isn’t just any old map. It’s one of a kind and there are no copies of it either.

It’s left the librarian and Durand residents wondering, why someone would do such a thing?

There are no pictures of this map, but ABC12 News knows that it’s four foot by four foot in a thin wooden frame encased in glass.

What happened was the night of Oct. 11, someone noticed there was some moisture leaking from the wall it was hanging on inside the library.

Some of that moisture got into the map, causing mold to form on the back, so, they took it outside.

Next thing they knew, it was gone.

Who would take a historical map of Durand? It’s a perplexing question that Nancy Folaron, who has worked at the Durand Memorial Library for 51 years, can’t seem to find an answer to.

“We’re hoping that they thought it was to be tossed and they would give it back when they realize that actually, we want it back,” said Folaron.

The map, hand drawn by a local resident on graph paper with charcoal pencil, provides a snapshot of Durand in 1913 featuring railroaders, homes, streets, train tracks and businesses. It was made for the city’s centennial celebration in 1987.

“We contacted the neighbors and no one saw anything. It’s been out on social media and in a couple newspapers. No one has reported seeing anybody so, we’re thinking it went right into a vehicle,” said Folaron.

The map is described as four foot by four foot with about a 1.5 inch wood frame.

If it was seen, it would probably be recognized as something that belongs to the library.

The map was nestled in a corner of the library hanging on the wall below one of the windows.

As mentioned before, it was taken outside and set on the ground near a bench.

From there, remains a mystery. One that Falaron hopes is solved soon.

“It was very unique. I mean there’s not another map like it. So we would love to have it back,” said Folaron.

If anyone has the map or knows who might have picked it up, Falaron said to contact the Durand Memorial Library.

They are willing to take it back with no questions asked.

