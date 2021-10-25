Iceland Arena rink goes pink for breast cancer awareness

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -Hockey players from all over the state laced up their skates to compete Saturday, but the real winner was the McLaren Flint Foundation.

The Iceland Arena rink in Flint Township turned pink as they raised money to support breast cancer research.

Eleven games were played by teams aged 7 and under and 16 and under.

The Flint Junior Firebird teams went all in-- wearing pink jerseys to show their support.

“We ask each one of our kids to fill out a pink ribbon that will say in memory of, or in honor of for the ones that are fighting, the survivors, or the ones who unfortunately didn’t make their battle with cancer. It gives them something to play for and something to be proud of,” EMHA President, Matt Bendal.

Pink ribbons, cookies, and a silent auction helped to round out the night.

