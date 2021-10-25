JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

We certainly had a rotten start to the workweek weather-wise. Rain, wind, and chilly temperatures all made for a rather raw day. As advertised, the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area saw the heaviest rainfall, with lesser amounts northward. Flint recorded more than an inch-and-a-half of rain, while the Great Lakes Bay Region logged around a half-inch. The pattern will wind down overnight as low temperatures range from the middle 30s northwest of the Bay, to around 40 to the south.

Brisk winds will continue across the area Tuesday. A northerly wind may hit 20 mph from time-to-time as a mix of sun and clouds prevail for the day. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s, but it won’t ever feel that warm. With the clouds breaking up, and with winds diminishing Tuesday night, we may have some patchy frost across Mid-Michigan early Wednesday morning. Of note, with the growing season over, Frost/Freeze Advisories and Warnings will no longer be issued this season.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with high temperatures ranging from the middle, to upper 50s. That’s just about right for this time of the year. By Thursday night, the next weather system will be approaching the Great Lakes from the west-southwest. As a result, some rain will make a return to our area Thursday night. Once here, we will have to deal with it right on through Friday. A few showers may even linger into Saturday morning. On ABC12 News we will tell you how the weather is shaping up for Halloween. - JR