Judge to hear arguments in Flint City Council president censure lawsuit

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Council President Kate Fields is facing off against the council in a circuit court hearing Monday.

A Genesee County judge is deciding whether the court can intervene in the council’s 5-4 decision to censure Fields.

Fields was barred from speaking at meetings for 30 days after removing first ward Councilman Eric Mays from a meeting. Fields later filed a lawsuit challenging whether her fellow council members can silence her.

Last week, a judge temporarily allowed her to speak at meetings until Monday’s hearing.

The drama started on Sept. 27, when Fields muted Mays for what she said were repeated attacks on other council members. Two other members left the meeting after Mays was muted, leaving the council without a quorum to conduct business.

The censure came during a special meeting on the following evening.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.