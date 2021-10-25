Advertisement

Judge to hear arguments in Flint City Council president censure lawsuit

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint City Council President Kate Fields is facing off against the council in a circuit court hearing Monday.

A Genesee County judge is deciding whether the court can intervene in the council’s 5-4 decision to censure Fields.

Fields was barred from speaking at meetings for 30 days after removing first ward Councilman Eric Mays from a meeting. Fields later filed a lawsuit challenging whether her fellow council members can silence her.

Last week, a judge temporarily allowed her to speak at meetings until Monday’s hearing.

The drama started on Sept. 27, when Fields muted Mays for what she said were repeated attacks on other council members. Two other members left the meeting after Mays was muted, leaving the council without a quorum to conduct business.

The censure came during a special meeting on the following evening.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Matt Barbour found a large maple leaf.
Michigan Moments: Enjoying the continuous fall weather
The Musser family, longtime owners of the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, announced they sold...
Mackinac Island saw big tourism rebound during 2021 season
A Michigan State Police trooper and a suspect on the way to jail were injured after this patrol...
Michigan State Police patrol car hit by alleged intoxicated driver
Flint City Councilwoman Kate Fields
Court hearing planned on censure of Flint City Council president