Lawsuits involving Flint City Council continue piling up to more than $30,000 in 2021

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The President of Flint City Council, Kate Fields will be allowed to speak during council meetings.

”This’ll probably be my last meeting as president, and I’m glad I’m going to be able to participate,” Fields said.

A judge made the decision Monday morning during a hearing. This after last month when a majority of council members voted to silence her for 30 days.

That means Fields is speaking during Monday night’s meetings, the last ones scheduled before next week’s election.

A city spokesperson says they’ve spent more than $30,000 fighting cases involving city council, and now with a possible appeal to Monday’s ruling, that could drive the cost up even more.

Flint City Council President, Kate Fields has the green light from the 7th Judicial Circuit Court to be allowed to speak and run meetings, despite five councilmembers voting to censure her for 30 days during a special meeting on Sept. 28.

“It’s really important that a little political clique not be allowed to silence other members of council,” Fields said.

ABC12 checked the Open Meetings Act Handbook, which says individuals can only be excluded if a “breach of the peace” is actually committed.

First Ward Councilman, Eric Mays said that Fields is disturbing peace by ignoring points of orders and points of information.

“When I talk with attorneys, I think that they’re curious enough to appeal, and I’m curious enough to appeal, and I hope my colleagues allow this litigation to move forward,” Mays said.

ABC12 News asked attorneys on each side if litigation continues, how much would it cost? They couldn’t provide exact numbers yet.

“I do a lot of pro bono work, and I see this matter as a matter of public concern,” Fields’ attorney, John F. Szczubelek said.

The City Council’s lawyer, Christopher Trebilcock added, “We offer a discounted municipal rate for the city for the work we do from our other private clients.”

A city spokesperson says in 2021, more than $30,000 has been spent on litigation with City Council. Fields says hopefully that will change after the Nov. 2 election.

“Hopefully one of the first things that might happen under the new Council is a new rules committee and tighten up these rules, especially about these dilatory points of order and points of information that actually are not,” Fields said.

Flint City Council is meeting on Monday night. Mays said that the ruling still allows a majority of council to remove Fields from Monday’s meeting if five or more agree to do so.

ABC12 will have an update after Monday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.