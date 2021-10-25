Advertisement

Michigan bill would add flashing speed limit signs in road work zones

Speed limit sign
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists in Michigan are required to slow down in road construction zones.

On freeways, the speed limit drops to 45 mph when workers are present in a construction zone. But there is no easy way for drivers to know when workers are there as they enter work zones.

A Michigan lawmaker wants to change that by requiring new flashing signs that warn drivers when there are workers in a construction zone, so they know when to abide by the slower speed limit.

The signs would only flash when workers are there and could digitally display the slower speed limit.

Republican State Rep. Mark Huizenga of Walker is scheduled to testify in support of House Bill 5286 before the House Committee on Transportation in Lansing on Tuesday. He later will show off a concept of the signs he is proposing along a Lansing street.

Huizenga’s bill has not come up for a vote in the committee. The legislation still has to pass both houses of the Legislature before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign it into law.

