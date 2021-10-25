Michigan State Police patrol car hit by alleged intoxicated driver

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that hospitalized four people in Charlevoix County over the weekend, including a trooper and a suspect.

The trooper was transporting a prisoner on Friday night when a minivan crossed the center line on Boyne City Road and struck the patrol car.

Michigan State Police say the trooper and prisoner both were hospitalized for injuries and later released. The minivan driver and his passenger, an 11-year-old girl, also were taken to the hospital.

The minivan driver later was taken to the Charlevoix County Jail, where he was awaiting charges. Investigators believe drugs were involved.

