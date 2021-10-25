Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked car in Flint

(KMVT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after hitting a car parked along a street in Flint.

Police say 23-year-old Jordan Lee Millard was riding a Yamaha motorcycle east on Alpha Way when he hit a Buick Regal parked on the side of the road near Western Road around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Millard was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Flint Police Department says the Buick was parked legally on the street. Investigators believe Millard may have been speeding when he crashed.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816.

